Northampton Toys R Us at risk as UK's biggest toy retailer goes into administration

Toys R Us has gone into administration, putting employees at the Northampton branches of UK's biggest toy retailer at risk of losing their jobs.

The UK arm of the company, which has stores in St James and Weston Favell, said all of its 105 Toys R Us stores will remain open until further notice following the announcement that administrators had been appointed to begin the wind-up process.

Poor sales have meant Toys R Us was unlikely to pay off it £15million tax bill, which ultimately resulted in the appointment of administrators.

The retailer had also failed to find a new buyer.