Northampton Town show support for bereavement charity

A county car dealership has teamed-up with Northampton Town FC in support of a charity supporting a families affected by a terrorist attack.

York Ward & Rowlatt, a Wellingborough Vauxhall dealership, partnered up with The Cobblers after Warranty Administrator, Graeme Scott sponsored the ‘Smile for Joel’ logo and advert in all upcoming match day programmes.

‘Smile for Joel’ is a charity set up following the Tunisia terrorist attacks.

The organisation, which was set up to help families who have suffered traumatic bereavement, was created by mum and son, Suzy and Owen Richards, who lost three members of their family in Tunisia.

Graeme was holidaying in the Tunisian resort of Sousse at the time of the attack.

He said: “We’re really proud to be supporting both ‘Smile for Joel’ and the Northampton Town Football Club.

“ The Tunisia tragedy hit very close to home and it is extremely important to us to show our help in the local community where we can.”

After sponsoring Goalkeeper coach, Jim Hollman for the past two years and funding the charity logo, the dealership has seen a working relationship grow between York Ward & Rowlatt and the League One side.

Northampton Town manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink welcomed the ‘Smile for Joel’ founder Owen Richards and his family, to Sixfields as part of a hospitality day.

For further information about the charity visit their website www.smileforjoel.com.