Northampton Town’s community football scheme boosts pupils’ confidence

Pupils at Northampton’s Lings Primary School have achieved a fitness goal - thanks to Northampton Town’s Football in the Community scheme. Cobblers coaches have been working at the school since September inspiring the children to enjoy football and be physically active.

The school’s lunchtime football club has more than 30 pupils attending from Years 3-6 as well as a long waiting list to join in the fun.

Mrs Davies, PE Co-ordinator at Lings Primary, said: “ We’ve noticed a significant change in the children’s attitude to the sport, especially from the girls, along with a willingness to try new activities and greater confidence.

“The sessions have not only improved their ability, coordination and balance skills but also their confidence and interpersonal skills.”

Rebecca, who attends Lings Primary School, said: “I like the skills coaching sessions best and the teamwork games. I am a lot more confident in myself now and enjoy being part of the club.”

To get involved in scheme email kim.birtwistle@ntfc.co.uk