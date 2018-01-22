Northampton Town's Clarence the Dragon sleeps rough for charity this week

Cobblers' mascot Clarence the Dragon will brave the freezing cold and sleep rough this week for Northampton's Big Sleep Out.

He will join staff from Northampton Town Football Club taking part in the charity night of rough sleeping outside the home of the Cobblers this Friday night (January 26).

Chief Executive James Whiting, Clarence and four other members of staff will be out to raise money for the Northampton Hope Centre.

NTFC chief executive James Whiting said: "We have been working closely with the Hope Centre in various ways for several years.

“They do a tremendous job in providing vital help for homeless people and we are only too pleased to host this event.

"I know it is not going to be easy but it will be good to have an understanding with those who have to do this day on day, and to understand close at hand what they have to go through.”

The event will see around 200 people sponsored to sleep rough for one night to raise money and awareness for homelessness in Northampton.

Hope Centre spokeswoman Tanya Haji-Miller said: "This is our main fund-raising event of the year and the money raised will go straight into the running of the Centre.

“We are very grateful to Northampton Town Football Club for hosting this event and to their staff for taking part."

Those wishing to can sponsor the Cobbler's staff at their JustGiving page. Anyone else wants to join the numbers sleeping rough at Sixfields on Friday night should email tanya@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk.