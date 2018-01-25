Northampton Town players help players to get moving

Lucky Northampton pupils have been put through their paces by professional sports people to get them moving.

Northampton Town footballers Matt Crooks and David Cornell visited Abington Vale Primary School to help launch Super Movers.

The campaign is a joint effort by the Premier League and the BBC to help primary school teachers inspire children to get more active, and use physical exercise to enhance their learning.

Super Movers uses stars from the worlds of football, music and TV together in a series of fun and free educational videos showing a series of routines and activities.

Sporting ambassadors include Gabby Logan, current Arsenal Women captain Alex Scott, and Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Dr Lauren Sherar, Senior Lecturer in Physical Activity and Public Health at Loughborough University, academic advisor for Super Movers said: “There is growing evidence supporting beneficial effects of active learning on education-related outcomes.

“Super Movers is a fantastic programme to help teachers create a fun and active classroom.”

Super Mover Live lessons have been taking place at schools across the country and at Abington Vale Primary School, Matt Crooks and David Cornell were joined by staff from Northampton Town’s Community Trust who led children through some of the activities.

The Premier League, Northampton Town and other EFL and Premier League clubs will support the initiative through their work in local schools, helping and encouraging teachers to use the Super Movers videos in their classrooms.

Schools involved in the campaign will also have the chance to win prizes, including a visit from the Premier League trophy.

Matt Crooks said: “It was great to see so many happy children getting active, I enjoyed meeting everyone and I hope they keep having fun in the classroom.”

Richard Scudamore, Executive Chairman of the Premier League, added: “Super Movers will harness the reach and strength of our clubs and the BBC to encourage children to be more active and engaged throughout their learning.”

For more information visit www.bbc.co.uk/supermovers.