Northampton Town Festival is still on schedule this weekend after travellers cause disruption

Organisers are reassuring visitors that Northampton Town Festival is going ahead, as planned, after travellers pitched up their caravans on the Racecourse.

When Northampton Town Festival organisers arrived to set up the fences at the Racecourse last week they found travellers had set up overnight.

Pictures show the rides heading to the festival on the Racecourse this weekend. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds.

Showtime Events Group worked quickly with the council and local authorities to get them moved on and the group of travellers were later evicted and left the Racecourse.

Bosses have confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo that the funfair and show infrastructure is currently being set up ready for 'Funfair Madness' to take place this Friday (July 6), as planned.

'Funfair Madness' is the opening night for the funfair when the public can expect to see the price of the rides reduced. Events on Saturday and Sunday (July 7 and 8) will go ahead as scheduled too.

David Bailey, Showtime Events Group said: "We are thrilled with the excited comments and support for the festival that we are receiving this year.

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds.

"We have nearly 70 local traders exhibiting, approximately 25 hot air balloons (weather permitting), a larger funfair and more entertainment in kids zone and the other areas that we have ever booked before.

"We cannot wait to show everyone our biggest event on the Racecourse yet."

Last year about 65,000 people headed to the free-of-charge two-day event to watch live music, mooch around traders, try out local food and drink and enjoy the giant funfair.

Events scheduled for this Saturday.