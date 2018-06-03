Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas to complete 145-mile charity bike ride today

Cobblers Chairman Kelvin Thomas is set to lead a Northampton town team into Holland today (Sunday) at the end of a 145-mile bike ride for cancer research.

Four Northampton Town staff members successfully cycled from London to Amsterdam as part of Prostate Cancer UK's Football to Amsterdam fundraising event last June and the club put an extra member to their team for the 2018 event this weekend.

Julia Berrill from the commercial department, Jean Limpitlaw from the education centre and conferencing and banqueting staff Jason Burns and Paul Tyrrell successfully completed the ride last summer.

But this weekend they were joined by the Cobblers chairman himself.

The 2018 ride started on Friday and is due to finish at the Ajax Amsterdam Arena today.

Hundreds of football fans from across the country have been taking part in the event.

“It is something that I would have done last year but the EFL Conference happened to be the same time, so this year the timing is going to work out." said Mr Thomas.

"The club team did a fantastic job raising funds for a very good cause last summer, so hopefully we can do as well this year.

"We were very proud of what those four members of staff achieved. They all said what a fantastic experience the event was, what a great spirit there was among the riders and how much they enjoyed it."

You can sponsor the Cobblers team here.