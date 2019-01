The Drapery in Northampton town centre was shut today after a man was seriously injured in a collision with a bus.

Police taped off the Drapery between Mercers Row and Sheep Street this afternoon (January 24) after the accident at around 1.15pm.

The Drapery has been taped off by police.

A man aged in his fifties was reportedly taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Buses had to drop passengers off outside Michael Jones' Jewellers as they could not travel up the Drapery.

The Drapery was reopened at around 3pm.