Northampton town centre restaurant The Press shuts down after just 14 months trading

A Northampton pub restaurant has closed its doors after just 14 months of trading in the town centre.

The Press, in Abington Square, called last orders on Sunday (January 27) after announcing it would close down with just three days notice in a Facebook post on Friday night.

The post read: "Our family will be leaving The Press with our last trading day being this Sunday.

"We would like to thank our much-loved customers who have supported us. It is time to move on for us as a family and would like to wish you all a successful and happy 2019."

The family-friendly restaurant opened on the site of the infamous Bantam Cock in November 2017 after the former late pub shut its doors a month before.

In the year before it closed, The Bantam Cock was found to have the highest density of violent crime on premises for any bar in Northampton.