Northampton town centre pub reopens after revamp with COCKTAILS on tap

Irish pub O'Neills in Drapery reopened its doors yesterday and has become one of the first bars in Northampton to have cocktails on tap - with Espresso and Pornstar martinis as well as Mojitos on tap. The pub has seen a full refit including the bar, seating and the garden area and has installed eight upgraded televisions, which can be seen around the pub, in the booths and outdoors. The new look O’Neill’s Northampton offers an entire new food menu for visitors to enjoy in the 'easy-going Irish tavern', including freshly made stone-baked pizzas, mix and match tapas including 'drunken mushrooms', fried chicken bites and cheese ‘n’ bacon fries. Speaking about the refurbishment, general manager, Kirsty Barnett, said; “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of weeks. "We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guest’s reactions over the coming days. There have been some big changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well the people of Northampton.“Being ideally located, right in the heart of Northampton, our pub is the perfect spot to get together with friends, family or colleagues to relax and unwind over good food amongst a warm and welcoming atmosphere.” Following the extensive refurbishment and significant investment made at the pub six new jobs have been created for local area, with the team ready to pull pints and serve delicious food to guests. On Saturday the pub is having an official launch day and will be screening the Six Nations match, with entertainment from Irish dancers, live band Odd Child and followed by a live DJ. Plans are in the pipeline too for St Patrick's Day - with a live Irish band at lunch time, live music at 3pm from Joe Church, more Irish dancers and Unit 4 are performing at 4pm. The pub welcomes children will host live music every Friday and Saturday. O'Neills opens from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 11pm and on both Friday and Saturday it opens its doors at 9am until 1am.

