Northampton town centre pub could see £800,000 extension

A Northampton town centre pub will undergo a six-figure face-lift if given the green light by Northampton Borough Council.

The Cordwainer, in The Ridings, is part of the JD Wetherspoon chain of pubs and currently opens until 3am on Friday and Saturday, 1am on a Thursday and midnight the rest of the week.

Architect drawings show what the building should look like after building work.

A planning application submitted by Weatherspoons to the Guildhall this month has outlined proposals for building work to extend the 'customer area' on the ground floor by 1,200sqft, which will, in turn, reduce the ground floor garden by the same amount.

A 1,200sqft terrace will then be built at first-floor level and staff facilities will receive an upgrade too.

Staff at The Cordwainer say the project will cost about £800,000 and a date for the project is yet to be set.

Papers submitted by Asset Heritage Consulting submitted this month said: 'The design of the proposed extension is in keeping with the modern, commercial character established by the existing building and the scale of the extension is appropriately subservient.'

It adds 'views out from the rear elevations of the terraces will continue to take in a modern, commercial building with extensive glazing'.

Back in 2016 the pub was awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors ˗ the highest award possible - for the standard of its loos based on décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment.