Northampton town centre officially 'not as bad as people think it is' after winning prestigious nightlife accrditation

Northampton is now one of over 70 town and city centres in the UK and Ireland to be given a purple flag for providing a safe nightlife.

The accreditation, which is comparable to the ‘Green Flag’ for parks and ‘Blue Flag’ for beaches, has been awarded to the town by judges from the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), who found Northampton to offer an ‘entertaining’, ‘diverse’, ‘safe’ and ‘enjoyable’ nightlife.

Judges viewed CCTV and toured a number of pubs and clubs in the area to make the grading.

The application was funded by Northampton town centre BID and Northampton Borough Council.

Rob Purdie, executive director for the BID, said: “Receiving Purple Flag status for our town centre’s evening and night time offer is a massive boost and we are absolutely thrilled with the outcome.

"It is a message to those who have negative things to say about our town that it’s not as bad as people think it is.

“We will be flying our Purple Flag with pride to really promote just how much Northampton comes alive after 5pm."

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety at Northampton Borough Council, added: “Northampton’s night-life has so much to offer and we are delighted to gain this Purple Flag status.

"It’s a clear indication of all the hard work that takes place to make the evening visiting experience as safe, positive and enjoyable as possible, and demonstrates what can be achieved when partners and businesses work together for the best interests of the town.

The town centre tour by ATCM judges saw them view the CCTV Control Room at St Johns and attend an Operation Nightsafe briefing at Campbell Square Police Station.

They also visited Albion Brewery, St Giles Ale House, Nuovo, The Platform (The University of Northampton’s Students' Union) and Fever & Boutique nightclub.

Sam Live, deputy manager at Phipps NBC said: “Of course we jumped at the chance to be involved in the Purple Flag application, anything that helps encourage people into Northampton town centre, day or night, is a real positive.

"It was great to welcome the judges and for them to see how the Albion Brewery Bar contributes towards the town centre’s evening entertainment.

"What a fantastic result and a real boost for us and other town centre businesses to be awarded the Purple Flag.”