Northampton town centre KFC closed until next week while restaurant is 'refreshed'

The KFC in Abington Street is expected to reopen next week.
The KFC in Northampton town centre has been closed while the restaurant is given a facelift.

The Abington Street takeaway was shut on Monday (July 9) as renovations began to redecorate the kitchen and seating area.

A Trip Advisor review of the town centre franchise written in 2018 reads: "This KFC is extremely run down. The atmosphere is cold, the whole place needs a refurb".

Shabana Gulzar, KFC area manager, said: “We always want our restaurants looking their best, so we’ve temporarily closed our Abington Street restaurant for a refresh.

"Local KFC fans should keep their eyes peeled late next week when we should be reopening, but if they can’t wait until then our Towcester Road restaurant is just a six-minute drive away.”