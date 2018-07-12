Northampton town centre KFC closed until next week while restaurant is 'refreshed'

The KFC in Northampton town centre has been closed while the restaurant is given a facelift.

The Abington Street takeaway was shut on Monday (July 9) as renovations began to redecorate the kitchen and seating area.

A Trip Advisor review of the town centre franchise written in 2018 reads: "This KFC is extremely run down. The atmosphere is cold, the whole place needs a refurb".

Shabana Gulzar, KFC area manager, said: “We always want our restaurants looking their best, so we’ve temporarily closed our Abington Street restaurant for a refresh.

"Local KFC fans should keep their eyes peeled late next week when we should be reopening, but if they can’t wait until then our Towcester Road restaurant is just a six-minute drive away.”