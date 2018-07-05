Northampton Town and Amazon deliver grand tournament for mental health charities

Northampton Town FC Community Trust and the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry have teamed up in support of a charity football tournament.

Amazon donated £1,000 to the ‘Heads Up’ football tournament, organised to raise awareness of mental health issues and to help carers and family members of people experiencing mental health problems.

A dozen teams from the county ansd beyond took part in the tournament at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Victor Pulido, Amazon Daventry Site Leader said: “We are thrilled to support our local football club.

“Many members of the Amazon Daventry team have grown up supporting the Cobblers, so it is great that we can give back to the community and sponsor the ‘Heads Up’ tournament in support of mental health.”

Phillip Smith, Chief Executive of the Community Trust at Northampton Town Football Club added: “A huge thank you to Amazon for their donation.

“We work closely with charities across Northampton who are dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health issues and educating people on how they can reach out for help or support a loved one going through a difficult time.

“It was a fantastic day of football and fun in support of an important cause within our community.”

The donation forms part of the “Amazon In The Community” programme .

The overall winners of the festival were team Recovery House from Rushden.