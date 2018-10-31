Northampton theatre asks for donations so disadvantaged children can watch Christmas shows

Now that the Christmas season is approaching the Royal & Derngate's 'Unforgettable Gift' appeal is underway.

After a series of annual campaigns, which started in 2015, last year’s was the most successful yet, meaning that the theatre has now given away over 1000 free tickets for families in need to enjoy the its Christmas productions.

Royal & Derngate is pleased to be working once again with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and Lamport Hall’s Sir Gyles Isham Trust to continue the campaign this year.

With the help of the theatre’s customers, this collaboration will enable the theatre to gift even more free tickets for its Christmas shows to children and young people who live in or are at risk of being in child poverty, to help make their Christmas more memorable.

Nicky Hornsby, development manager for Eve, was grateful that last year’s campaign helped families affected by domestic abuse to go to the theatre.

He said: “Thank you to everyone involved in the Unforgettable Gift Campaign.

"It made such a difference to our families who are on a very tight budget, living in refuge over Christmas, who wouldn’t have been able to provide this trip for themselves.”

Customers are being invited to add a gift-aided donation of £10 when making a Christmas show booking.

Every £10 donation made by audiences will be matched by Royal & Derngate to provide a free ticket for either Peter Pan, The Worst Witch or The Everywhere Bear, for a number of key performances throughout the festive period, giving disadvantaged children living in Northamptonshire the chance to visit the theatre this Christmas.

For more information about Royal & Derngate’s Christmas shows, and to book tickets and make a donation to the theatre’s Unforgettable Gift appeal, call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.