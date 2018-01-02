Northampton tenor Tom pleased with scales

A Northampton man, who was encouraged to lose weight by his singing teacher, has now shed seven stone.

Tom Pearson from Westone, weighed over 22 stone in June 2015 and noticed that his health was generally poor, attributed first and foremost to his weight.

After a frank, heart-to-heart conversation with his singing teacher, Tom was persuaded to take action and join a slimming group.

The 31-year-old started Weight Watchers two and a half years ago, managing to reach his goal weight of 15st 2lbs, and has also surpassed a total loss of 100 pounds.

Tom said: “Through learning about nutrition and eating the right foods, I have now lost a total of 7st 4lbs and I weigh 14st 8lbs.

“I feel more confident and optimistic for the future.”

Tom’s top tips for weight loss are to eat in moderation, weigh yourself - an excellent way to instil self-discipline and above all to stay cheerful.

He added: “You haven’t necessarily ruined a whole week if you slip up or indulge in a treat - you just look at your points and take some care over the next few days.

“Eventually you can work out a balance that allows you to enjoy your life without stressing all the time about what you are or aren’t eating.”

“My Weight Watchers group is always so supportive and caring, and crazily optimistic. If you do have a bad week they are never judgemental, they just help you.”

Tom attends meetings at Emmanuel Church in the Weston Favell centre in Northampton, run by coach Fiona Campion.