A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager in Northampton.

The youth - who cannot be named because of his age - appeared in Northampton Crown Court today (June 25) charged with the murder of Louis-Ryan Menezes.

Louis-Ryan, 17, died after an incident in Drayton Walk, in the St Davids Area, Kingsthorpe, between 6pm and 7pm on May 25.

The trial of the 17-year-old defendant is due to begin in January 2019. The teenager was remanded into custody.