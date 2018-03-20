Northampton teachers and students take on over 20 challenges for Sport Relief 2018

Students from a Northampton school are this week taking part in 22 challenges as part of a fundraising drive for Sports Relief 2018.

Inspired by the gruelling challenges undertaken by celebrities such as Zoe Ball, Gareth Thomas and Greg James, students from Northampton Academy are taking on a 'Mega Challenge Week' including the Sports Relief Mile, netball, basketball and penalty shoot-outs.

Brave teachers have also agreed to take part in ‘I’m a Teacher, Get Me Out of Here’ - organised by the geography department - where students pay to vote for their chosen teacher to take part and will watch five teachers eat dried ‘critters’.

Dave Power PE teacher and Sports Relief co-ordinator said: “At Northampton Academy, we have been supporting Sport Relief every year since 2013 and it’s always a fun way of bringing the whole school together to help make a difference and change lives.

“As part of United Learning, we are proud to be part of so many schools all teaming up to raise money for Sport Relief through fun, sporting activities, but what is also important is that we are celebrating the power of sport, dance and physical challenge across our Group.”

The school is also holding a non-uniform mufti day for a £1 minimum donation where students and staff can wear something red.