Northampton taxi driver with common assault conviction denied new cabby licence

A Northampton taxi driver who was convicted of common assault has had his private hire licence revoked.

A borough council licensing hearing deemed the Northampton man was "not a fit and proper person" for the job after considering a string of other infractions that had brought him to their attention in the past.

This included driving with faulty headlamps in 2013 and illegally plying for hire with no insurance in 2014.

The driver, whose name was not published by the committee, claimed he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions and asked for a second chance.

In 2015, the taxi driver had his private hire licence taken from him after he was convicted of common assault

At a hearing on February 6 [minutes published February 22], the man asked Northampton Borough Council to award him his licence again, as he claimed it was his only profession.

Character references provided by his wife and a friend said he felt "very guilty and embarrassed" by his actions and asked that he be given another chance.

When asked why he felt motivated to illegally ply for fares without insurance, he replied he had been encouraged by other drivers doing the same thing.