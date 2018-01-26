Northampton suppliers 'remain hopeful' for buyer after bosses call in administrators

A Northampton-based supplier has gone into administration following years of "difficult trading conditions".

The bosses of Noble Express Ltd, which trades out of Moulton Park, say they "remain hopeful" they can secure a buyer in a statement published on Wednesday (January 24).

Two members of staff have been made redundant, while the remaining five staff will continue trading under the management of administrators PBC Business Recovery and Insolvency.

The full level of debt is being quantified. Appointed administrator Gavin Bates said: “Noble Express is well-known in the industry and consequently this has generated some interest in the purchase of the business. We remain hopeful that we can secure the right buyer and Noble Express will be able to continue to build its reputation in the hospitality sector.”

Noble Express supplies catering equipment and cleaning chemicals to the hospitality industry - but the company has reported having troubles over the past two years that have "affected cashflow".