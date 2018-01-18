Northampton students fill finals with low fat sandwich design

A group of Northampton College students are hoping to ‘bring back the BLT’ and see their healthy handcrafted sandwich sold in Subway stores across the region.

Hannah Ferrin, Callum Buck, Verity Rust, and Millicent Wincott teamed-up to produce a fresh, low fat, take on the classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

The three Level Three Business Students have reached the regional finals of a competition to create a new product for fast food outlet, Subway.

Their sandwich will go head-to-head with five other creations by students from across the East Anglia region with the winning product will be sold in stores for a two-week period, with the winning students getting involved in a marketing campaign to promote the product.

Business lecturer Karin Keir-Bucknall said: “We are so proud that, for the second year running, our students have been shortlisted as finalists in the challenge.

“The team have worked really hard to create their sub and it has been a great opportunity for them to put their business skills to the test.”

The four-strong team fought off competition from more than 100 rivals to reach the regional final and will now present their sub and full marketing plan at a Dragons Den-style ‘pitch’ event to a panel of Subway franchisees and marketing executives.

Verity said: “We wanted to create a sub for people who want to eat healthily and are aware of the dangers of too much fat in their diet, so we chose low calorie ingredients and tried to keep it as tasty as possible.

“We have chosen the BLT because historically it has been the nation’s favourite sandwich.

“With obesity slowing rising in the UK, we have tried to get low fat options trending again for a healthier lifestyle.

“Our sub includes bacon, lettuce and tomato in a nine-grain wheat sub and has just six grams of fat.”

The students have been given a fictional budget to advertise their brainchild and the students have devised a strategic marketing plan.

At the regional final the team will present to a panel of Subway executives at Cambridge University on Thursday, February 1 and if they win could land the chance to see their sub become a reality in stores across the region.