Northampton student entrepreneurs take eco-friendly crisp company to regional finals

A team of young Northampton entrepreneurs have battled through to the regional finals of a business competition.

The students from Kingsthorpe College scooped the top spot at the Northamptonshire Young Enterprise finals beating four groups from across the county.

The Kingsthorpe College team, KrispiKrafts, won four of the awards up for grabs including the coveted Best Overall Company prize.

Krispikrafts started trading in October, recycling crisp packets and turning them into fridge magnets, key rings and pencil cases - part of the Young Enterprise Company programme which enables participants to experience setting up and running a company.

Running throughout one academic year, students make all the decisions about their enterprise, from deciding on the name and product to creating a business plan, managing the student company finances and selling to the public at trade fairs.

Competition was tough on the night facing a trio of teams from Wellingborough School and one from Northampton School for Girls.

Their victory now means they are through to the regional finals where they will be representing Northamptonshire at the East Midlands Regional Finals being held in Nottingham this June.

Link teacher, Miss Fisher, said: “I am incredibly proud of what they have achieved, they are a real inspiration and it has been a wonderful so far.

“The journey that I have travelled with them which is not over yet, although they have had ups and downs they have been very determined, resilient and pro-active.

“All of the students involved are a credit to Kingsthorpe College and the values to which we aspire.”

Krispikrafts Managing Director, Filip Naumenko, said: “I just can’t believe how well we have done.

“I never expected to win so many awards it’s just fantastic we are all so excited.

“Taking part in this programme has helped all of us develop our employability skills we are so lucky that our school has provided us with this platform.”

To support the students and to follow Krispikrafts’ exciting entrepreneurial journey @krispikrafts_ye on Instagram, @KrispiKrafts on Facebook and @KraftsKrispi on Twitter.