Northampton street to close for St Patrick's Day Street party next month

A St Patrick's Day street party in Northampton that was initially put in doubt over noise concerns is set to go ahead next month.

Police and environmental health initially objected to the event in Clare Street, the Mounts, because they were concerned about safety and noise.

But Northampton Borough Council allowed the vent to go ahead at the end of last year.

Organiser Teresa McCarthy of the Swan and Helmet pub, says she is now excited to see the event going ahead on March 17.

She said: "The event will be a true celebration of our Irish cultural heritage and will include live music, dancing, Irish food and the opportunity to experience traditional Irish hospitality."

The street party is to run from noon until 5pm on Saturday, March 17, though tickets have already sold out.

Part of Clare Street will be closed of during that time.

An outdoor stage is set to host live music from local One Too Many and dance performances from Kerry's School of Irish Dancing.

There will also be an outdoor bar and an Irish shop.

Louise Marshall, a senior environmental health officer, had initially objected to the festival on the grounds of public nuisance.

But Ms McCarthy, a landlady for 12 years, who organises the Speedy Cup festival and Donkey Derby on The Racecourse every June, said her experience in organising events put officials at rest.

"Police were very assured," she said. "I have been the landlord of the Swan and Helmet for 12 years and organised 11 St Patrick's Day events without incident."