Northampton store's licence revoked after councillors consider evidence from 'altercation'

The licence of a Northampton off-licence has been revoked by councillors after a shoplifting incident ended in an altercation.

Northamptonshire Police had asked Northampton Borough Council’s sub-licensing committee to review Crescent Off Licence, on Wellingborough Road. The request came on behalf of chief officer Nick Adderley.

The off-licence is on Wellingborough Road

The decision to revoke the licence came during a closed session from which the press and public were excluded on Tuesday morning at The Guildhall, as incidents from an ongoing police investigation were discussed.

But public papers attached to the hearing detailed how the force was called to the store on November 19 last year to reports of a ‘large fight’ and that a ‘metal pole’ was being used. A man was eventually taken to hospital as a result of his injuries.

In his report to the councillors, PC Chris Stevens wrote: “Upon viewing the CCTV footage of the incident, it is apparent that it took place following a shoplifting by one of the people later involved.



"The police believe that the actions [of those who attacked the shoplifter] were completely disproportionate to the nature of the theft and certainly the value of it.



"The police believe that as a result of the actions, numerous people were affected by the subsequent serious violence that took place."

The police argued that the altercation ‘seriously undermined’ licensing objectives.

Representatives from the store said they would be disputing the evidence, but due to the private nature of the hearing, its testimony is unknown.

But licensing officers confirmed that the store’s licence had been revoked.

Five people who had been arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation.