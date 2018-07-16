Northampton solicitors help fund advocacy services for teenagers using mental health services

A Northampton law firm has raised £675.25 from its ‘dress down days’, which will pay for advocacy to teenagers currently using in-patient mental health services.

VoiceAbility has been providing a variety of legally required advocacy services across Northamptonshire since 2010, commissioned by Northamptonshire County Council.

Now, thanks to the funding assistance from Access Legal Solicitors, VoiceAbility will be able to offer advocacy to teenagers currently using in-patient mental health services.

Until now this group have missed out on support because they are ineligible for statutory advocacy.

Andrea Rusbridge, a partner in Access Legal Solicitors medical negligence team said: "We are delighted to be able to make this contribution to VoiceAbility, which carries out invaluable work in providing people with independent help and advice concerning issues such as Mental Health, Mental Capacity and NHS Complaints.

"Their assistance empowers people so they can exert some influence over the decisions that affect their lives."

The advocacy provided by VoiceAbility aims to ensure that people’s views, wishes and opinions are heard and understood in Northamptonshire.

VoiceAbility offers particular support to those struggling to have their care and support needs met, or who wish to complain about healthcare provided by the NHS.

Jo Moore service manager for VoiceAbility Northamptonshire said: "Helping people have a voice is an important way to make sure they are getting services that are right for them, and help they need at the right time.

"Good advocacy can stop people's personal situations or care deteriorating to the point that they need more help from other services or acute healthcare."

VoiceAbility offers a dedicated helpline 01604 592702 manned from 9am to 5pm weekdays to give assistance and information as well as one-to-one advocacy for eligible people delivered by professional and experienced advocates.