Northampton software firm deliver charity boost for Hope Centre

A Northampton-based employer, has totalled up the money they raised in a year for a charity helping homeless people.

Novacroft, which produce smart technology and software solutions, supported Northampton Hope Centre as its Charity of the Year 2017, raising a grand total of £3437.89 as well as offering many volunteer hours.

The total raised received a boost from two Novacroft team members, Daryl Hurst and Duncan Smith, who joined the Northampton Hope Centre’s ‘Ride for Hope’, in July, raising £1,150 when they cycled 230 miles from Northampton to Ypres, Belgium, in just three days.

Time was also donated by a group of Novacroft volunteers, who, in a day-long ‘kitchen takeover’ at the charity’s Northampton town centre base, served 100 hot lunches to Hope Centre clients.

Efforts contributing to the final fundraising total also included team golf days, cake bakes, quizzes and a team member attending the charity’s Big Sleep Out at Sixfields Stadium.

At a cheque presentation of the final amount, Tanya Haji-Miller, Community Fundraiser at Northampton Hope Centre, said: “Every single penny that you’ve raised really is going to make a difference.

“Every day we have up to 150 people through our doors.

“We’ll plough the fundraising back into helping every single one of them.

“This is a fantastic amount - thank you to everyone. We really do appreciate it.”

Novacroft chose Northampton Hope Centre as Charity of Year 2017 following annual team nominations and voting.

A spokesman for Novacroft said: “Every member of Novacroft’s team of more than 150 people has been touched by the dedication and hard work of the Northampton Hope Centre in the local community.

“Novacroft is proud to have contributed to the valuable difference the centre makes every day.”

Northampton Hope Centre tackles poverty and homelessness.

As well as giving practical support, The Hope Centre focuses on helping people to help themselves, provide support and services that will enable individuals to take back control of their own lives, and campaign with them.