Northampton social housing will 'build upwards' by adding new floors to two blocks of flats

A total of 32 new social housing apartments could be built in Northampton - by adding an extra storey to two existing blocks of flat.

Plans have been submitted to construct an extra floor on two Northampton Partnership Homes flats to create 17 news bedrooms for each.

The new floods would add 17 apartments to each block of flats.

The two flat blocks are Dovercourt, in St James Road, and Woodstock, in Billing Road.

Northampton Partnership Homes hopes to add to the town's social housing stock by building upwards rather than outwards.

However, neither plan makes any room for new parking spaces for the 32 new homes.

Assistant director of asset management and development Helen Town said: "This is an increasingly popular build type and will allow us to build more council homes for single people close to the town centre.

An artist impression of what the new floor would look like on each flatblock.

"If planning is approved, we can promise 34 new Council homes for people looking to live close to the town centre.

"We are in talks with existing residents about these plans and will be making sure that we are considerate of our current residents, keeping disruption to a minimum during the works”.

Each flat block would see 14 new one-bed apartments and three new two-bed apartments.

A consultation on the proposed builds is open to nearby residents of both Dovercourt and Woodstock until April 26.