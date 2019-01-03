Northampton Slimming World consultants share golden time with TV’s Rylan

A group of Slimming World Consultants from Northampton are celebrating half a century of success for the organisation by spending some golden time with a TV personality and presenter.

The four lucky ladies met Rylan Clark-Neal, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, when he co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to support nearly one million slimmers.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Northampton, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Rylan.

Debby Clayton, Louise Heath, Andrea Savage, Kate Isaac met the TV host and Debby said it was a wonderful way to round off a great year for the Slimming World.

She said: “I couldn’t be more proud of our members.

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in people’s achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards.”

Louise added: “2018 has been a brilliant year: we’ve launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members and won awards for both our magazine and food range.

We’re hoping our Golden Year will be even more successful and we’ve planned a string of special activities.”