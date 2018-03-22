Northampton Sikh community tree plant marks eco day

Members of Northampton’s Sikh community have joined together celebrated their new year by planting a tree in a town park.

Deputy Mayor of Northampton, Tony Ansell, was on hand to assist the planting of the silver birch tree in Beckets Park to mark the Sikh Vatavaran Divas (Sikh Eco Day).

It is thought to be a first for the Sikh community of Northampton.

Mr Pummie Singh Matharu from Ramgarhia Board Northampton (RBN) said: “It is hoped that this tree planting will encourage other citizens of Northampton to plant more trees to counteract the impact of global warming.

“RBN have also implemented a policy of reducing the usage of single use plastics by only using biodegradable disposable goods and where this is not possible to encourage maximum recycling for a minimum impact on the environment.”

The Sikh Eco Day is celebrated worldwide and in its 8th year.

Sikh Echo day came into existence as a call from the United Nations Development program for religions to contribute to environmental restoration.

The tree planters were helped by Nick Stephens and the park volunteer group, Buddies of Beckets (BOB), who made the necessary arrangements with the park authorities for granting permission for the planting of the tree.

Organisers arranged for the tree planting on the first day of the Sikh New Year when the month of Chet started.

Chet is the first month of the Sikh year according to the Desi calendar and signals the winter season ending and the days start getting warmer.

Pummie added: “We suggest that everyone tries to give green gifts such as shrubs or fruit trees as not only will this help the environment but once established we will enjoy the fruits from this for a long time to come.”

“We hear about global warming and the need to recycle on daily basis, so it is only fitting that we not only as Sikhs, but as a human race, try to reverse the impact of mankind on our environment, for today and our future.”