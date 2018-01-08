Northampton shopping centre's fir trees up for grabs

A Northampton shopping centre is on a mission to re-home the trees featured in its Enchanted Forest Grotto over the Christmas period.

All of the potted forest trees, featured in Weston Favell shopping centre's Christmas display, are up for grabs, and residents can now apply to get their hands on one and keep a bit of Christmas magic with them all year round.

The grotto, which consisted of 120 real life Norway Spruce fir trees and believed to be the first live forest created in an indoor shopping centre, closed its doors on Christmas Eve.

Kevin Legg, centre manager at Weston Favell said, “We didn’t want the nine months of planning and four week long build of the Enchanted Forest Grotto to go to waste, so we thought it would be a great idea to give something back to the community and rehome the fir trees.

"The grotto has been very well received by our customers this year and we’re already thinking about ideas for next years grotto.”



The non-potted trees are being turned into wood chip by tree services in the county, and will also be donated to Woburn Safari Park.

Chris Smart, head keeper in reserves at Woburn Safari Park said: “The chippings will be used to make a fragrant and skin-friendly bedding material for our southern white rhino herd.

"The animals will no doubt enjoy this change from their usual straw bedding, as the pine will provide an interesting aroma and it is also known for its benefits as a natural disinfectant.

"We have three females and two males living in a secure house at Woburn Safari Park, weighing in at anything up to a tonne. They get through plenty of bedding materials, so this donation from Weston Favell shopping centre is very much appreciated.”

Do you want to home a fir tree? Visit the Weston Favell website to register your interest: www.westonfavellshopping.com/competition/potted-trees-giveaway

The new owners of the potted trees will be notified this month.