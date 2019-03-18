Northampton shop worker pledges a day of silence to support autistic son

A Northampton mother and shop worker will not say a word for an entire day next month to raise awareness for autism.

Vicky Stuart, who works at the Bohemian Finds vintage store in Market Walk, will keep schtum for the entire day on April 6 as part of a sponsored silence.

Harry is able to communicate with picture cards. Vicky says: "There's always another way to express yourself."

Anyone who finds Vicky behind the till on the Saturday will find she will only communicate with special cards and gestures.

She is keeping quiet from waking up until bedtime in support of her three-year-old son Harry, who is autistic and non-verbal.

Vicky told the Chronicle and Echo: "Harry will face different challenges as he grows up but one of the hardest things he faces is other people not being able to understand him.

"I want to show others you can always communicate in other ways if you are patient."

You will find Vicky at Bohemian Finds - but she isn't being rude if she doesn't say hello.

She will wear a badge showing customers why she cannot talk to them and hopes to show how there are always other ways to express yourself.

Her JustGiving page has already smashed its target and has raised £250 ahead of the day.

Vicky's sponsored silence coincides with Autism Awareness Week between April 1 and 7.

She said: "Autistic people still have feelings, are still funny, are still loving and still have hopes and dreams.

"I want to show people they can still communicate with people they can’t understand."

To learn more, visit Vicky's JustGiving page.