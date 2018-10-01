Northampton shop hit by ramraid sees staff threatened with screwdriver in cash robbery

Staff at a Northampton shop hit by a digger ram raid earlier this year were threatened by two men who smashed a window before the store opened for business.

At around 6.45am on Thursday, September 27, the One Stop Shop in Kent Road, St Crispin’s, was targeted by the two robbers.

They broke the shop window while staff were inside preparing to open up.

They then threatened the staff with a screwdriver and stole cash.

Earlier this year, the store's roof collapsed after an attempted ram-raid - using a large digger.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.