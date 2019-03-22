Northampton service station offers staff wage advances to avoid payday lenders

Payday for staff at a Northampton service station can now come weeks in advance thanks to a new 'flexible income' scheme.

Roadchef’s Northampton Motorway Service Area at junction 15a of the M1 has launched the scheme in partnership with the tech company Wagestream.

The site, which saw over 2.8 million visitors pass through last year, will make Wagestream’s ‘Get Paid As You Go’ service available to all its employees.

Workers can now withdraw up to 30 per cent of their income throughout the month rather than having to wait for payday.

Mark Fox, CEO of Roadchef, said the new scheme would help 'alleviate the stress of the monthly pay cycle'.

He said: “We truly believe it is the team members that make the brand at Roadchef, so it is key for us to be able to provide our employees with any support they need, be that financial or otherwise."

Roadchef says the wage advances will allow staff to cope with unexpected expenses such as car troubles and boiler replacements without having to turn to overdrafts, credit or high-interest payday loans.

Workers will also be offered a variety of discounts on 'everyday purchases'.

The company hopes the new scheme will encourage employees to build careers at its service stations, even if they move jobs between the eateries and shops available there.