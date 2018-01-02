Northampton Sea Cadets scoop award for social project

Sea Cadets at a Northampton unit are celebrating winning an award for their sailing project for other young people in the town.

Northampton Sea Cadet Unit won the Social Action Award at the Eastern Area Sea Cadet awards for their project in partnership with Standens Barn Primary School and St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School.

The RYA Onboard Project supported by the national governing body, the Royal Yachting Association, aimed to enable the sport of sailing to be introduced to young people from backgrounds less able to access the sport.

Over five sessions the cadets introduced 16 young people to sailing using older cadets as peer mentors.

The senior cadets planned and ran the ‘Nene Bugs’ sessions using their Dinghy Instructor qualifications passing on their knowledge and love of sailing to the groups.

Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Chris Read, said: “We are delighted to have received this award, which is testament to all the hard work put in by our cadets and volunteers, who should all be very proud of this achievement - to be recognised for our local impact really is an honour.

“Sea Cadets offers so many opportunities to both adults and young people.

“We are an independent charity that relies on volunteers to help make a positive difference to the lives of so many young people.”

Anyone between the ages of 10 and 18 wishing to join as a cadet or adults wanting to become a volunteer go to www.sea-cadets.org/northampton