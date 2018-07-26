Northampton Sea Cadets find having fun and helping others is plain sailing

Northampton Sea Cadets have been busy over the summer but have no intention of slowing down during the holidays.

The group have planned a series of camps to keep the cadets’ skills sharp.

Cadets began their summer schedule supporting Armed Forces Parade events in Northampton and Scarborough.

At the well-attended Northampton Armed Forces Day parade the Sea Cadets led the cadet forces on the parade with Royal Marines Cadets and Junior Sea Cadets.

Cadets were honoured to be invited to Scarborough to compete in the annual field gun championship - despite having not handled a field gun before.

The Northampton Sea Cadets then completed its outreach scheme, partnering with local schools, through the RYA OnBoard scheme, which aims to get young people sailing and develop the instructional skills of older Sea Cadets.

Closer to their HQ, the cadets supported the Friends of Becketts Park in a river clean up removing seven bin bags of plastic from the river.

The Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Chris Read said: “These links with the local community bring our young people closer to the community and demonstrate the positive impact that our organisation has on the development of young people.”

A Junior Sea Cadet weekend for the younger members of the ship’s company included boating on the river, followed by orienteering in Salcey Forest concluding with a trip up the Northampton Arm of the Grand Union Canal on a narrowboat.

The unit has also had a busy and successful period in competition with great results at the Area Combined Regatta.

Northampton Sea Cadets meet on Tuesday and Friday evening and Northampton Junior Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets meet on a Wednesday and Friday evening from 7pm - 9.15pm at their headquarters in Nunn Mills Road, Northampton.

Northampton Sea Cadets can be found by visiting www.northamptonseacadets.org.uk