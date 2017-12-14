Northampton screening of The Last Jedi cut out 10 minutes before ending

A Northampton midnight premiere of this year's blockbuster Star Wars film was "ruined" last night after the film cut out 10 minutes before the end.

Dozens of eager fans paid £10 a ticket for the first-look screening of The Last Jedi in Sixfields Cineworld yesterday (December 13) - but still do not know how it ends.

Cineworld have apologised for the "technical glitches".

The premiere Northampton viewing of Episode VIII was plagued with problems, including a 20-minute delay after the film started with no picture.

One fan, Andrew Weir, 27, from Duston, said: "Staff came out to tell us they were sorry and they were sorting it. Then the picture came back halfway through the title crawl, but with no sound.

"Some lads started singing the theme tune over it."

The film resumed as planned shortly after. But then, around 10 minutes before the end of the film, the picture and sound cut out and never came back.

Many fans who attended the midnight screening still do not know how it ends.

Andrew said: "Around 80 just got up and left. The manager handed out some vouchers but people were not happy.

"Me and a handful of the audience stuck around until they could show the last 10 minutes on another screen. It was about 3.30am when we left.

"It ruined it for me. Luckily, I'm already booked to see it again in Milton Keynes."

After the picture cut out at the end, some fans dressed as Jedis acted out their own ending and duelled with plastic lightsabers in front of the screen.

A spokeswoman from Cineworld said: "We can confirm midnight screenings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Cineworld Northampton were disrupted due to a technical glitch.

"Our staff apologised to all customers affected, and moved customers affected by a fault towards the end of the film into another screen where they continued watching the film to the end.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and offered complimentary tickets to all customers when the film ended. We would like to thank our customers for their co-operation and look forward to welcoming them back to the cinema.”

The screening was one of five midnight viewings for The Last Jedi at Sixfields Cineworld last night.