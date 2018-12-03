Northampton Scout Group's efforts ruined as vandals damage gifts for homeless

Handmade presents for the homeless and elderly community in Northampton have been broken and water damaged after the car, which stored the gifts, was vandalised.

For the past two weeks, children at the Northampton Scouts Group in Camphill have been kindly collecting stocking fillers and making hampers for the homeless and elderly in their area.

Tracey's car was damaged on Friday night and the rain damaged gifts in her boot.

On Friday night (November 30) thieves vandalised the scout leaders' Fiat 500, while it was parked on her driveway, where the presents were stored ready for delivery over the weekend.

Some of the gift bags were thrown onto the pavement and the back window of the car was smashed. As a result of the vandalism, many of the gifts inside the car have been water damaged.

Scout leader Tracey Spires,whose car window was smashed, said: "The group has been giving, making and donating for three years and everyone is involved from their families, friends and neighbours all for this year's campaign to now be ruined.

"We are currently trying to salvage what's left from rain damage and smashed glass in a hope to get something together for our next donations day."

Lots of the designs are irreplaceable but donations and help can still be given to the 49th Northampton Scout Group.

All of the donations are given to Earth's Lonely Angels, a community group that helps the homeless in Camphill and Hunsbury as well as Northampton's night shelter.

About 100 children, aged between six and 14, had also made handmade cards to put with their gift bag and 50 of the presents and cards were stored in the boot of the car.

"I'm just trying to raise awareness - hopefully people won't leave items in their cars and be unlucky like us," Tracey added.

"Most of our items are just ruined from the rain damage but that's not the point, some people are just cruel.

"I'm not bothered about my car, it's about the effort and time of the children, which they put in. It's the right thing for charities and children to do to give to someone else.

"The elderly look forward every year to their Christmas card from the scout group but this year there won't be enough to go round."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said today: "The incident was reported on Saturday morning.

"Items were stolen from a vehicle in Tallyfield End, Northampton, sometime between 10.30pm on Friday, November 30 and 6am on Saturday, December 1, after the offender/s smashed the rear window of the vehicle.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."

If you want to give donations to Northampton Scout Group - email Tracey at 49thnorthampton@gmail.com.