Northampton schoolgirl Chantae has been missing almost four days

A thirteen-year-old girl not seen since leaving her Northampton school at home time on Monday is the subject of a renewed police appeal.

Chantae Kelly left her school in the town at 3.10pm and failed to return to her home address.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted this morning (Friday): "Chantae is still missing. Please RT and contact us if you have any information."

Chantae is about 5ft 2in, with a medium build and shoulder-length curly hair which she often wears up. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue denim jeans, a navy T-shirt and trainers.

A police spokeswoman said earlier this week: "We would like to appeal for Chantae to come forward and contact the police so that we can check she is safe and well."

If anyone has seen her or knows of Chantae's whereabouts, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101