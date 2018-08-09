Northampton schoolboy completes weather-delayed mountains challenge

An eight-year-old schoolboy has completed his own three peaks test after bad weather forced him to delay his efforts mid-challenge.

Zakary Gayton, who attends Woodland View Primary School in Grange Park, began his bid to climb the tallest mountains in Scotland, England and and Wales last month to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

Together with his parents – Cheryl and Neil – they drove to Scotland and on July 27, they topped the highest of them all, Ben Nevis, during a six hour 25 minute trek. From there, they drove to the Lake District and the next day reached the top of Scafell Pike despite strong winds and heavy rains.

Unfortunately, the conditions persisted and although they then drove to Wales for the final leg of the challenge, they were advised to abort their plans to climb Snowdon.

Mrs Gayton said: “Zakary was so upset as he thought the charity wouldn’t get the money that he had already raised. So we decided to travel back to Wales the following weekend.”

Luckily, the weather was kind and he completed the Snowdon walk in under four hours, taking his fund-raising efforts to more than £2,000.