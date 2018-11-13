Northampton school warns parents of couple in 'small red car' reportedly approaching children

A Northampton primary school has warned parents of a couple in their area reportedly 'encouraging children to get in their car'.

An email has gone out to parents at Duston Eldean Primary School warning of an incident in the area yesterday (November 12).

The email reads: "Please be aware that there has been a report of an incident nearby Duston whereby a man with brown hair and stubble and a blonde haired woman with glasses encouraged a primary school pupil to get into their small, red car.

"The police have been informed. Please encourage your children to be vigilant if walking on their own and to call 999 on their mobiles if they are approached."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555