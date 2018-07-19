Northampton school speech day celebrates hard-working pupils

Pupils at a Northampton school welcomed the town’s first citizen to their school to celebrate their annual awards ceremony.

St Peter’s Independent School’s newly appointed head teacher , Julie Fenlon, was joined by Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Tony Ansell to the Speech Day and Prize Giving celebrations at the school in Lingswood Park. Prizes were awarded for academic achievement, sporting and creative ability as well as contribution to the school community.

‘Nelson’ House was named overall winner of the house competition; the cup was collected by House Captains Jack Coleman and Parthi Patel.

Guests enjoyed a traditional English strawberries and cream tea.