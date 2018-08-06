Northampton school gets 12-month extension to stay at temporary home

A school has been granted a 12-month extension to stay at their temporary home due to delays in delivering a new site.

The Spires Academy is currently based at the former council depot in Station Close, and temporary planning permission for use of the site had been due to expire in February 2019.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency had applied for a variation to that planning permission, which would allow the school and its 39 pupils a 12-month extension at the council-owned building.

The application was discussed by Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (July 31) due to a delay in the delivery of a permanent site at Northgate House on Sheep Street, which was approved in June last year.

The Academy caters for pupils with behavioural difficulties, those who have been permanently excluded from other schools and children that cannot sustain a place in mainstream education.

Prior to the 12-month extension being granted Councillor Arthur McCutcheon, who sits on the committee, said: "The sooner they move out the better, and we should certainly not consider anything more than 12 months."