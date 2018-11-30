Northampton school aces design challenge with plans for campus building made from sustainable timber

A Northampton academy has taken first place in a national young architects design challenge to find the next generation of engineers.

The team from Weston Favell Academy were the standout winners at the MOBIE Campus Design Challenge after they were tasked with pitching their ideas for student accommodation using sustainable timber.

TV's George Clarke was on hand to judge the designs.

They faced down teams from across the country when they debuted their designs at Teeside University, Middlesborough.

Peter Williams, director of creative curriculum for Weston Favell Academy said: "The challenge was an amazing experience for our Year 7 students to envision architecture of the future.

"The project was so enjoyable, with our students passionately wanting to work at the end of the school day to learn beyond the classroom. It gave me

enormous pride to observe our students bouncing ideas around with George Clarke. We are ecstatic to be crowned National MOBIE winners and to place the creative heart of our academy on the national stage”.

TV architect George Clarke, from Channel 4's Restoration Man, was on hand to judge as the founder of the Ministry of Building Innovation and Education (MOBIE).

George said: "Today’s amazing student designs show we have a future generation with the talent and the imagination to make a difference. With amazing winners like these, our future homes are in great hands.

"The work has been outstanding, especially from those who are still so young."