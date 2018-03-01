Northampton Saints to host Redrow Sevens Series and your school could play at the Gardens

Time is running out for schools hoping to tackle the Redrow Sevens Series organised by Northampton Saints.

The Premiership club has teamed up with the housebuilder, sponsor of the age group Sevens Series.

Last year 140 schools and clubs took part and it’s expected that around 2,400 players across almost 200 schools and clubs will play in the 2018 tournament.

Now renamed Redrow Sevens Series, it’s open to teams across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Suffolk.

Connor Fleming, head of community at Northampton Saints, said: “With Redrow’s support we’re developing our provision and making rugby more accessible to young people across six counties.

“We’ve had a great response and have seen an increase in schools signing up to take part in the Redrow Sevens Series.

“Saints Community Coaches have already started working with schools; and while most tournaments are full, there’s still time for some schools to get involved.

“The last few tournament spaces are still open across the East Midlands and Eastern Counties for U18s.”

John Mann, managing director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “The Sevens Series is a great way to encourage young people to take up sport, helping them to stay fit and active, while also developing their ability to work as a team and be part of the community.

“It’s pleasing to see that more schools and clubs than ever before are taking part this year and we look forward to presenting the winning team with the Redrow Series Trophy.”

The Under-13s boys’ tournament for schools take place throughout March, culminating in the winners and runners up from each county competing for the Redrow Series Trophy at Franklin’s Gardens in April.

The Under-15s girls’ competition takes place in June, followed by the Under-13s boys club contest in August.

To find out more about the tournament being held at the Saints go to www.northamptonsaints.co.uk

Any schools wishing to sign up to tournaments should email the organisers community@northamptonsaints.co.uk