Northampton Saints legends Harry and Jim to Cycle4Cynthia

Northampton Saints, England and world champion rugby player Harry Mallinder will follow in his father’s cycle tracks when he opens a charity bike ride.

Emulating the role that his dad Jim performed back in 2015, Harry will start annual fundraising bike ride, Cycle4Cynthia, on Sunday, September 23.

The event, which this year celebrates its fifteenth birthday, is the biggest fundraiser in the year for Northampton’s Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Harry, who captained the England side to the World Under-20 Championship title in 2016, is looking forward to playing his further part in swelling the charity’s coffers.

He said: “I helped launch the ride earlier this year and was amazed to learn that Cycle4Cynthia has raised more than half a million pounds over the last fourteen years, which is a fantastic achievement as there’s really a no more deserving cause.”

“I rode in the event back in 2012 with Dad so I know what a great day it is and I am thrilled to have been asked to top and tail this fundraising year by offering a few inspirational words to the hundreds of riders before firing the starting hooter.

“Having said that, Dad has pledged to pedal again this year so I guess I’d better keep it short and sweet as I don’t want to give him too much of a head start,” added Harry.

The fullback is the latest in a long line of Saintsmen to have supported the ride over the years, with former All Black, Bruce Reihana, Sam Dickinson and current England captain Dylan Hartley all performing the honours, while flanker and former England captain Tom Wood has also leapt into the saddle.

The Hospice’s fundraising manager, John Helm, believes the Franklin’s Gardens favourite’s commitment to the charity is invaluable.

He said: “We are thrilled that, having launched the ride back in February, Harry is actively showing his admiration of the first-class end of life care that we provide to our patients in this way, as well of course the invaluable support we also offer to their friends and family.”

“We hope Harry and Jim will inspire lots of dads and sons, mums and daughters, aunts, uncles and grandparents to dig out their two wheels and join us,” he added.

To enter the ride, please visit www.cycle4cynthia.co.uk or call the Hospice on 01604 973340 or email info@cycle4cynthia.co.uk