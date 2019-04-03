Northampton’s Yellow Bourbon is cream of the crop of coffee shops in England

A Northampton coffee shop has been named as one of the best in England.

Online travel guide Big 7 Travel has given Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters the number 17 spot on a list of top 50 cafes in the country.

The shop selects coffees from around the world, roasts them in the back of the shop and serves them as drinks or in bags to use at home.

The cafe in opened in Angel Street in April 2017 has become a top supplier of coffee beans for other cafes and businesses throughout the town.

Director Steve Peel said: “It’s rather come out the blue. Personally, we don’t really enter awards or put ourselves forward for things.

“We just do our own thing and it feels great to be appreciated.”

A short review on the Big 7 website reads: “Head upstairs here to the comfortable, bright seating area alongside their green coffee preparation and packing area, so if you’re lucky you might catch the whole process from weighing green coffee to roasting and packing happen during your visit.”

Steve opened the shop after learning how to roast coffee under the Monmouth Coffee Company in London.

The Angel Street shop roasts its own beans and sells its own coffee blends to customers for them to make at home - and even offers a ‘better coffee’ course for enthusiasts at home to make the most of a coffee break.

Steve said: “I think people appreciate the friendly and informal service we offer.

“We want to be like something you would see in a bigger city, which is what some people want to see more of in Northampton.

“Thank you to my wife Kate, the girls in the shop Catia, Elle and Hannah, and all our customers.”

For more information, visit the Yellow Bourbon website - https://www.yellowbourbon.co.uk/