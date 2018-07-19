Northampton's Umbrella Fair Festival 2018 cancelled - but Tea on the Lawn will take its place

The annual Northampton Umbrella Fair planned for next month has been called off so the event can "take a break".

The yearly free festival at the Umbrella Fair pavilion, on the Racecourse, was booked for mid-August but has now been put on hold.

It would have been the fair's 12th-year in a row, but organisers Ian Bates said: "We're using 2018 to consolidate our position and strengthen our financial situation.

"It also allows the core team that is responsible for the festival to take a break and for us to bring changes and new ideas for the 2019 festival.

"We are committed to continuing a free festival in the future, but this doesn’t come without a cost to the Umbrella Fair Organisation. Hundreds of volunteers make the festival possible but each year we also have to find the funds to deliver the festival and support these volunteers."

Instead, the Umbrella Fair will host the free Tea on the Lawn event on August 18 and 19 with activities for families and children and live music.

The Umbrella Fair Organisation is a community project based on the Racecourse that promotes sustainable living and environmental awareness.