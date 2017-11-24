Northampton's top five most popular takeaway dishes and where to get them

The five most popular dishes brought to front doors by Deliveroo in Northampton have been revealed.

According to statistics, Northampton locals favour Italian food above all others, followed by American and Japanese.

As well as the most popular dishes, the prime time to order has also been revealed as Saturday at 7.28pm.

So, if you need inspiration for what to order tonight then look no further.

1. Vanilla Ice Cream from Kaspa’s

Kaspa’s is a popular dessert bar which opened in Northampton offering hot and cold desserts all under one roof. Whether you’re looking for ice cream or a warm waffle, there is something here for everyone. Located on The Drapery and with the option to get it delivered straight to your home, your favourite dessert is never too far away.

2. Rack of Ribs from Buddies

Buddies is a Northamptonshire based American-style diner offering a variety of food. This restaurant was born in Northampton in 1981 and has since opened 8 other diners all over Northamptonshire, making it a local business which highlights its focus on being ‘family friendly’.

3. Cheese Burger from Department of Meat & Social Affairs

This restaurant offers a range of food, including classic burgers and a selection of ‘craft beers’. As well as being local, its meat is all British produce. Located on Bridge Street, you can pop in for a drink and some food or get it delivered right to the comfort of your own home.

4. Moondog Pie from Lighthouse

This local pub makes the list with one of their most popular pies: Moondog. This pie contains beefsteak, chorizo, butter bean and olive. If you wanted to support some more independent businesses, then this pub food can also be delivered right to your doorstep within a few clicks.

5. Salmon Hosomaki from Ginza

If you’re looking for some Japanese food, this restaurant may be the perfect option for you. It is a ‘multi-functional recreational place presenting you relaxation and enjoyment’. If you needed some inspiration on what to order, then try the Salmon Hosomaki which is one of the most popular dishes in Northampton according to Deliveroo.

So, if you are looking to try something new or maybe it’s an old favourite for you, head over to Deliveroo who is turning one in Northampton this month and try something from this list of the top 5 most popular dishes—you won’t be disappointed.