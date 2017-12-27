Northampton's severe weather shelter for homeless people opens ahead of freezing temperatures

Northampton's Hope Centre will open its severe weather shelter tonight for rough sleepers.

The homelessness support charity will run the shelter out of Oasis House, in Campbell Street, off Lower Mounts, ahead of freezing temperatures forecast for the next two days.

Doors will open at 9pm and food will be available. Anyone who would like to volunteer or drop off donations have been asked to get in touch.

Robin Burgess, chief executive of the Hope Centre, said: "Due to very cold temperatures projected for tonight and tomorrow and the cold wind and snow, Hope and Northampton Borough Council have both agreed that SWEP – the severe weather shelter for homeless people – will open tonight.

"We anticipate that SWEP will run for 2 nights only as temperatures are projected to increase on Friday evening.

"Donations of sleeping bags and camping mattresses always remain welcome. They can be brought to Oasis House. However, we don’t need any more hats, gloves, socks etc. due to overwhelming generosity leading up to Christmas.

"We have volunteers for tonight. But if people want to register as volunteers for future SWEP please contact hope at volunteering@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk."