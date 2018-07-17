Northampton's Royal British Legion appeals for knitted poppies for its WWI 100-year anniversary display

The Northampton branch of the Royal British Legion is appealing for keen knitters to create poppies for a display planned for the 100-year anniversary of the end of WWI.

The knitted flowers do not need pins attached and can be big or small.

Secretary of the RBL's Northampton branch Anne White, 72, is coordinating the appeal for the display.

"We've got what we call a 'silent soldier'," said Mrs White.

"We want to do a cascade of poppies on the net behind the soldier.

"And we would like people to knit some for us.

"I know we are asking a lot because there are other similar projects in the area, but we thought it would be nice to have something outside All Saints."

Mrs White and the Northampton branch's vice-chair came up with the idea over a cup of coffee.

The pair wanted a project which would involve as many people as possible, so they thought it would be nice for supporters to send in their own creations.

There is no limit on the number of poppies the legion wish to receive and its members are willing to come and collect the knitwork if necessary.